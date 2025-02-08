Rainbow Saloon gearing up to celebrate Super Bowl Sunday in Roy

ROY, Utah — Super Bowl Sunday is just around the corner, and local businesses are gearing up for a busy day.

"The rainbow is a family, so it’s like you’re in your living room with your family,” said Brittni Strickland, daughters of the owners of Rainbow Saloon in Roy.

It’s a family business that has been a staple in Roy for 24 years. The bar is decked up with Superbowl swag, and they want you to watch the big game with them.

"Everyone's feeling the economy right now,” said Strickland. “And so we want to say thank you to our customers for all of their support and it’s just a fun little party for us.”

Many places don't go all out for the Superbowl anymore — but the Rainbow Saloon wants to open its doors to those who might not have a big group to be with.

"We want to create that atmosphere for them, so it’s so important just to come, hang out, it’s lots of fun,” she added.

Dave Christensen has been coming to the Rainbow Saloon for a decade now and plans to be here on Sunday too.

“They have all kinds of great prizes and stuff, so it should be a really good time, so everybody should come here, cause you know, the food's good, the beverages are good, atmosphere is good, and they got nice TV's and yeah, definitely need to come,” he said.

They have lots of prizes — including a TV — to give away. "Have a place to stay warm, watch the game, and have some laughs,” said Strickland.

If you want to enter to win some of the things inside, come by before the game starts on Sunday to get your ticket and be entered to win.