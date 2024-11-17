'Rallying as a community': Local restaurant raises money for family who lost teen in home explosion

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — The South Jordan Culvers had a fundraiser Saturday from open to close in which 100% of the net sales proceeds were given to the Hansen family, who recently lost their 15-year-old son when a gas leak caused their home to explode.

"Have been blown away with the community engagement and outreach," said Jake Larsen, the owner and operator of Culver's South Jordan.

Utahns are showing up for one another.

"This is like the nice, 'Aww, I'm seeing a wholesome story play out,' and even though it was through tragedy, seeing this and people come together like this, it really lets me see how good people can be," said Draper resident Mariah Collins.

Larsen said after he learned about the accident in his town, he had to help.

"It's been an amazing turnout so far, just going for the rest of the day, all our opening hours," Larsen said.

He explained that no less than 100 percent of the proceeds was what he felt was necessary.

"I just didn't feel good about doing anything less than that, you know? It's a horrible tragedy; we just really wanted to make sure that people would come together and understand that we're all rallying as a community," said Larsen.

In early November, the Hansens' home blew up from a gas leak, and they lost their 15-year-old son, Logan Hansen.

"As soon as I found out, I figured we'd do something. I couldn't imagine. I've got two boys of my own. Just broke my heart," said Larsen.

Culvers patrons explained to FOX 13 News that it's been a devastating accident to the entire community, and people hope to show their support in any way they can.

"I said all my prayers and I was like, so sad to hear what happened. I can't imagine... my house and everything just blowing up and losing a family member," said Collins.

After the sudden accident, people have been rallying around the family.

"It's pretty cool," said Bracken Wootten, a sophomore at Bingham High School. "I'm hoping the best for the family so they can get as much money as they need for their house."

In a time of devastation, people are overwhelmed by the amount of love being displayed. The Culvers owner shared how amazing his staff was throughout the busy day.

"Thank you to the community as well for coming together and just being able to show your support," said Larsen.