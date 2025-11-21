'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' star Jen Shah to be released from prison early, reports say

BRYAN, Texas — "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star Jen Shah will reportedly be released from prison next month, after serving less than three years of her original six-and-a-half-year sentence for her involvement in a telemarketing scheme.

Multiple reports say Shah will be released from federal prison in Bryan, Texas on Dec. 10.

Shah reported to prison in February 2023 after she pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. The star of the Bravo reality show admitted to targeting thousands of people in the nearly decade-long fraud scheme.

While Shah was originally scheduled to be released in 2029, her sentence was shaved by a year in March 2023.

“Everyone's very grateful for the [Federal Bureau of Prisons] decision, especially because it means Jen will be able to reunite with her family for the holidays," Shah's manager, Chris Giovanni, told PEOPLE. "It's a gift she doesn't take for granted."