Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' star Jen Shah to be released from prison early, reports say

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Jen Shah sentenced to 6.5 years in prison for fraud scheme
Posted
and last updated

BRYAN, Texas — "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star Jen Shah will reportedly be released from prison next month, after serving less than three years of her original six-and-a-half-year sentence for her involvement in a telemarketing scheme.

Multiple reports say Shah will be released from federal prison in Bryan, Texas on Dec. 10.

Shah reported to prison in February 2023 after she pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. The star of the Bravo reality show admitted to targeting thousands of people in the nearly decade-long fraud scheme.

While Shah was originally scheduled to be released in 2029, her sentence was shaved by a year in March 2023.

“Everyone's very grateful for the [Federal Bureau of Prisons] decision, especially because it means Jen will be able to reunite with her family for the holidays," Shah's manager, Chris Giovanni, told PEOPLE. "It's a gift she doesn't take for granted."

Recent Northern Utah Stories

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

Contact Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere