'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' star Jen Shah has prison sentenced reduced

BRYAN, Texas — "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star Jen Shah will be spending less time behind bars after her prison sentence was reduced; however, no one is saying why the term was shaved by a year.

Shah reported to a Texas prison last month to serve 6 1/2 years for her involvement in a telemarketing scheme. Her original release date was scheduled for 2029, but prison documents show that date has been moved to Aug. 20, 2028.

Shah pleaded guilty to a single count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. At the time, she admitted to participating in the massive fraud scheme for nearly a decade, while targeting thousands of people.

While at Federal Prison Camp Bryan, Shah is assigned to a housing unit where she works with officials to develop "an individual plan with education and psychology staff to work toward reentry into the community," according to FOX News.