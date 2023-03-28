Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' star Jen Shah has prison sentenced reduced

Jen Shah
Bravo/AP
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF SALT LAKE CITY -- Season:1 -- Pictured: Jen Shah -- (Photo by: Chad Kirkland/Bravo)
Jen Shah
Posted at 1:28 PM, Mar 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-28 15:28:03-04

BRYAN, Texas — "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star Jen Shah will be spending less time behind bars after her prison sentence was reduced; however, no one is saying why the term was shaved by a year.

Shah reported to a Texas prison last month to serve 6 1/2 years for her involvement in a telemarketing scheme. Her original release date was scheduled for 2029, but prison documents show that date has been moved to Aug. 20, 2028.

Shah pleaded guilty to a single count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. At the time, she admitted to participating in the massive fraud scheme for nearly a decade, while targeting thousands of people.

While at Federal Prison Camp Bryan, Shah is assigned to a housing unit where she works with officials to develop "an individual plan with education and psychology staff to work toward reentry into the community," according to FOX News.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere