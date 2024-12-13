Recreators excited to hit the slopes with ski season in full swing

ALTA, Utah — Anthony Nelson has been waiting patiently for a day like Friday.

“Conditions are fantastic,” he said. “All time for this year.”

Utah skiers, like John Porter, have high snow standards.

“We've had a really rough year,” he said. “After three fantastic years, expectations are high, and now we're having as good a powder day as Alta gets.”

Despite the lack of snow, Porter is impressed by Alta’s snowmaking and the resort’s ability to open so much terrain, he said.

“I normally don't like to ski here until they get 50 inches of snow, and it's been like 25, and it's been great,” said Porter.

With ski season in full swing, multiple resorts are now requiring parking reservations.

“Make sure you're grabbing a reservation if you're heading up during those peak visitation periods, and also, especially when it's snowy like this, make sure you have the correct traction devices on your vehicle,” said Lexi Dowdall, Public Relations and Communications Manager at Alta. “If you're not comfortable driving in the snow, if you're a nervous snow driver, if your vehicle is not maybe the best suited for some serious steep snow driving, grab a ride on the bus.”

It’s always important to ski safe and in control, but especially during early season, said Dowdall.

“We have limited terrain open as we wait for Mother Nature to deliver more of this,” she said. “So especially when you're using those busier corridors or merging, really keep your head on a swivel. Make sure you're paying attention. Ski slow, be responsible and just keep your eyes out.”

Skiers are keeping their eyes out for more snow.

“I've skied all over the world, and we always come back to ‘Well, doesn't beat Alta,’” said Nelson. “It's always going to be good. I mean, it's Utah.”