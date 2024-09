UTAH COUNTY — Some rock climbers became stranded while descending down a cliff in a very popular "leaf-peeping" area Sunday afternoon.

The climbers were rappelling down a cliff in the Alpine Loop area of American Fork Canyon when one of their knots failed, and they lost their rope. The Utah County Sheriff's Office said this happened shortly before 5 p.m.

Nobody was injured, but a technical rescue team was sent out to retrieve them.

Rick Bork | FOX 13 News

