Residents want to know what’s next for Park City as curtain closes on Sundance Film Festival

PARK CITY, Utah — While walking along Main Street in Park City, FOX 13 News found many people trying to enjoy the last moments of the Sundance Film Festival.

But Rich Barrett and his family were disappointed because coming to the festival was a tradition for them.

“Boo!! Bring it back, bring it back!” the family shouted after being asked about it being the final weekend.

It was also a tradition for film lover Garett Kelson.

“I’m really passionate about film,” he said. "It's a bummer that it's moving to Boulder, because then locals have to go out of their way more to get there.”

Convenience isn’t the only worry. It’s also finances, considering the festival contributed over $196 million to Utah’s economy last year.

“We love the tourism,” Barrett said.

“And the snow has been terrible this year, so we need this,” his wife added.

“I'm sure something else will end up taking its spot, but it's a matter of what. If it were to just remain vacant, then there would be problems,” Kelson said.

FOX 13 asked locals what should fill that spot.

“I would love to see a continuation of the film industry here,” Kelson said. “Either bring in another really cool film festival or make your own — do what Robert Redford did.”

Back in March, Gov. Spencer Cox said that was exactly what he wanted to do when he found out the festival was leaving.

“Obviously, we’re disappointed but not surprised at all,” Cox said. "We are going to do a film festival that’s even bigger, and it’s going to be incredible.”

While the governor’s office did not answer our request for an update on Saturday, the Utah Film Commission released a statement.

"Utah's robust film industry has grown far beyond one event. We've cultivated a thriving ecosystem of talent, infrastructure, and incentives that will continue to attract filmmakers and productions to our beautiful state," said Virginia Pearce, the commission's director.

Park City Mayor Ryan Dickey released many remarks on Saturday.

"As we say goodbye to Sundance, we also look ahead to new cultural opportunities, continued support for the arts, and preparing responsibly for the 2034 Winter Olympics," he said in part. "That future will require intentional choices, and community leaders willing to listen, adapt and act even when outcomes aren’t immediately clear."

When asked about possibly going to Boulder next year for the festival, Barrett’s family responded:

“The only place for Sundance is here.”

The final day of Sundance is Sunday.