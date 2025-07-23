Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Reward offered for identifying suspects in Utah Krishna temple shooting

Krishna temple response to shooting
Image.jpg
Posted
and last updated

SPANISH FORK, Utah — After about a month with no answers, a reward is now being offered for information on whoever fired gunshots at a Krishna temple in Utah County.

The Shri Shri Radha Krishna Temple, located in Spanish Fork, was shot multiple times in June. While nobody was injured, it came as a shock to those who go to there to find peace.

On Wednesday, the Utah County Sheriff's Office announced that an "anonymous source" is offering $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest and prosecution of the suspect(s).

The sheriff's office added that they are still actively investigating. With Wednesday's announcement, they also released a photo of the suspect's vehicle:

Image.jpg
Krishna temple shooting suspect vehicle

Tips can be called in to the sheriff's office at 801-851-4024.

Recent Northern Utah Stories

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere