Reward offered for identifying suspects in Utah Krishna temple shooting

SPANISH FORK, Utah — After about a month with no answers, a reward is now being offered for information on whoever fired gunshots at a Krishna temple in Utah County.

The Shri Shri Radha Krishna Temple, located in Spanish Fork, was shot multiple times in June. While nobody was injured, it came as a shock to those who go to there to find peace.

On Wednesday, the Utah County Sheriff's Office announced that an "anonymous source" is offering $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest and prosecution of the suspect(s).

The sheriff's office added that they are still actively investigating. With Wednesday's announcement, they also released a photo of the suspect's vehicle:

Utah County Sheriff's Office Krishna temple shooting suspect vehicle

Tips can be called in to the sheriff's office at 801-851-4024.