Riverton Kohl's one of 27 stores to close by April

Charles Krupa/AP
This Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017, photo, shows a Kohl's retail store in Salem, N.H. Kohl’s long-time CEO Kevin Mansell is retiring and will be replaced by Michelle Gass, a former Starbucks executive who has been with the company since 2013. The company says the change in leadership will take place in May 2018. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
RIVERTON, Utah — Kohl's Riverton location is one of nearly 30 stores that the chain is closing for "underperforming."

Kohl's announced on Thursday it is closing 27 locations across 15 states by April 2025. Currently, there are more than 1,150 locations according to the retailer.

"We always take these decisions very seriously," said Tom Kingsbury, Kohl’s chief executive officer. "As we continue to build on our long-term growth strategy, it is important that we also take difficult but necessary actions to support the health and future of our business for our customers and our teams."

The company says they have informed all of the employees of the stores that are closing and offered them severance packages or the ability to apply to other open roles at Kohl's.

Following the closing Utah will still have 11 Kohl's locations.

