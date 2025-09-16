Robert Redford's legacy in Utah set to be as lasting as his films

PARK CITY, Utah — People in Park City spent the hours after the announcement of his death remembering the legacy of Robert Redford. While the actor, director and environmentalist was well known across the globe, the Sundance Kid held a special place in the hearts of Utahns.

The marquee at the Egyptian Theater on Main Street brought out many people in the film community to honor Redford, who died Tuesday at the age of 89.

“It’s just exciting to know that there’s somebody in our midst that brought so much joy to so many for so long," said the theater's manager, Becky Jeanne Knowles.

Thanks to Redford, the theatre was the Sundance Film Festival’s first and main venue in Park City.

“It’s incredible knowing that our community had the opportunity to be exposed to the incredible works of Robert Redford through the years and to be a part of his legacy for years to come," Knowles added.

From his performance in "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid" to his directing debut in "Ordinary People,” Redford has touched audiences in different generations.

“I think about all of the films that I’ve seen of his over the years and how he’s inspired so many people of the years to just fall in love with storytelling and to not be afraid to have films with substance and have some kind of meat on the bones," said Park City Film executive director Katherine Wang, "where it’s not really just about entertainment, but it’s about connecting people in different ways to stories, to the world around them."

Wang shared how it was through Redford's efforts that the non-profit Park City Film was started, with a shared goal to create a window to the world through film.

“He was always just so lovely and gracious," she said. "You can just tell he had this profound love for his community, for the people around him. Why he chose to live in this state and what he chose to do in his life just speaks volumes as to who he was as a person."

The Sundance founder won’t just be remembered for his acting and directing achievements, but also the impact he’s made in Utah.

“In so many different ways he’s shaped Park City and the town into the place it is today," explained Wang. "I hope that we continue forward with that kind of mandate that he’s passed on to us."