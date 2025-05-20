Roy detectives placed on leave pending investigation into alleged sex assault at Snowbird

ROY, Utah — Four detectives with the Roy Police Department have been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation into an alleged incident that occurred last week at the Snowbird ski resort.

The police department confirmed the action after the Salt Lake County Sheriff's Office shared that it responded to a medical emergency at the resort on Wednesday, which is now being "investigated as a sexual assault" that occurred during a training function at the resort.

However, the sheriff's office said it is only investigating three officers, not four, as Roy Police has shared.

FOX 13 News has learned that a sexual assault forensic exam was performed during the early parts of the investigation, which is still ongoing, but few other details are currently available.

On Tuesday, the sheriff's office said it expects to have an update on the investigation by the end of the week.

