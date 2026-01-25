Man killed during incident that sparked shelter-in-place order in Roy, Clinton

ROY, Utah — One person was killed during an incident in Roy that sparked an overnight shelter-in-place order, leaving many people in the dark about what was happening.

Two people are currently in custody in connection to the shooting death of a 58-year-old man, the Roy Police Department shared.

Police were originally called to the area of 4200 S. Westlake Drive on Sunday after reports of two people who were allegedly breaking into vehicles. The report also said that a gunshot had been heard.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found the man with a gunshot wound to the chest. The unidentified victim was transported to a nearby hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

While one of the suspects was arrested near the scene, a search for the second suspect prompted the shelter-in-place order in both Roy and Clinton as a police helicopter circled overhead.

During the order and police activity, many people took to social media to ask what was happening in the neighborhoods.

The second suspect was eventually found in his home in a neighboring city, and the shelter-in-place was lifted at approximately 4 a.m.

According to Roy Police, one of the apprehended suspects has been booked into the Weber County Correctional Facilty and faces multiple charges, including Murder.

The investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

Anyone with any information or camera footage connected to the incident is asked to contact Roy City Police. The department is also asking anyone whose vehicles were broken into to contact them as well.