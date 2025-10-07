Salt Lake City apartment fire under investigation after displacing 10 residents

SALT LAKE CITY — Ten residents of an apartment complex in Salt Lake City are now out of a home following a fire on Tuesday morning. The fire happened near the intersection of 1620 South 700 West.

According to the Salt Lake City Fire Department, the call came in at 10:25 a.m. and was at a home that had been converted into apartments.

FOX 13 News

Officials say that while the fire did create a lot of smoke, it was due to it being in such a large structure. An estimated 30 firefighters responded to the scene.

The Red Cross is coming in to help the displaced residents. Nobody was injured in the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.