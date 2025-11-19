Salt Lake City-bound flight diverted to Los Angeles after engine shutdown

SALT LAKE CITY — A Delta Air Lines flight bound for Salt Lake City was diverted to Los Angeles early Wednesday after one of its two engines required a shutdown.

Flight 357 from Honolulu was hours over the Pacific Ocean when the flight crew declared an emergency for priority landing at Los Angeles International Airport just before 7 a.m., and one of the engines was shut down.

Delta did not share why the Boeing 767-300ER required an engine shutdown with 212 passengers on board.

"Safety comes before all else — that's why the Delta flight crew followed extensive training and procedures to divert to Los Angeles, resulting in a safe landing," the airline said in a statement.

After landing in Los Angeles, the plane was inspected before it taxied to the gate under its own power, where maintenance teams are examining it. Passengers have been rebooked on new flights to complete their trip to Salt Lake City.