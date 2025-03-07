Salt Lake City hair salon remains a cut above in comeback following devastating fire

SALT LAKE CITY — A new salon in Salt Lake City is not exactly "new" as it has literally risen from the ashes, with everyone connected to it excited for a fresh start.

"We'd always looked at this building and always thought that this would be such a great place to have a salon," shared Bauhaus Salon owner David Holland.

Tucked away on a street corner in Salt Lake City is the salon that Holland calls a second opportunity at a dream. For him and others, Bauhaus Salon is making the world a better place, one head at a time.



"I think there's just such a sense of pride at actually getting to have your dream come true again, especially when you tried doing it once and then you lost it and then, to get to do it again, it's been so great," he explained.

Three years ago, a fire destroyed the salon's previous location in The Avenues neighborhood, and it's taken Holland this long to reopen.

"I think that after the fire, there was probably a year in there I had to go through deciding if I had it in me again to start up another small business, because there's nothing small about small business," Holland admitted.

But this week, the Bauhaus doors opened once again.

"This is our first pop back into his spot, so it's great, we've all been super excited about it," said client Sara Westover.

Westover has known Holland since 2018 and was a client at the salon's previous location.

"It's great knowing that the challenges of the fire didn't stop him," she shared.

"Having a massive amount of support and having friends cheer us on, that's really what kept us going," added Holland.

Holland is excited his return is part of a new neighborhood.

"Everybody loves a comeback," he said. "So we're just so excited to actually make our comeback."