Salt Lake City International ranked in top ten for satisfaction among large airports

SALT LAKE CITY — A new reportfrom J.D. Power places Salt Lake City International Airport in the top ten for customer satisfaction among large airports in the U.S.

According to the report, more than 3 million passengers passed through TSA checkpoints in North America on July 7 this year, a record for one-day passenger volume. But J.D. Power says that the huge volume of traffic and rising prices hasn't stopped passengers from enjoying their time at airports.

“Most travelers are still enjoying the experience. However, we are starting to see a breaking point in consumer spending, with average spend per person in the terminal declining significantly from a year ago," stated Michael Taylor, the managing director of travel, hospitality and retail at J.D. Power.

In the study, Salt Lake City International Airport ranked 9th among large U.S. airports. That is just behind Portland International Airport and ahead of San Jose International Airport. In the same category, John Wayne Airport in Orange County ranked the best followed by Tampa International Airport and Kansas City International Airport.

The North America Airport Satisfaction Study is in its 19th year and measures overall passenger satisfaction by examining their experience across, ease of travel through the airport, level of trust with airport, terminal facilities, airport staff, and food and beverage retail among others. More than 26,000 surveys of U.S. and Canadian residents were used for the study.

Other key findings in the study show that despite record numbers of passengers and flight cancellations and delays, 60% of passengers either "somewhat agree" or "strongly agree" that they enjoyed spending their time in their airport. Another 59% say they agree that their airport helped alleviate the stress of travel.

One major differentiation between higher and lower performing airports is how airports celebrate the regions where they reside. Overall, 70% of passengers say they agree their airport reflects a genuine sense of its city or region.

But the good news doesn't continue fully for airports. Rising costs may be reaching a breaking point according to the study. On average, J.D. Power reports, passengers in 2024 spent $3.53 per person less than they did in 2023 of food, beverage, and other items in the terminal. The decline is greatest among large airports (like Salt Lake City International) where passengers have reduced spending by an average of $6.31.