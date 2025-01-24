SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City Police have now released body-worn camera footage from an incident where an officer fatally shot a manat a traffic stop earlier this year.

According to Salt Lake City Police, the incident started during a traffic stop around 1:41 a.m. on the morning of January 9. The officer had pulled over a man near 375 South and 765 West.

In the video released by police, you can see the officer return to his vehicle during the traffic stop. Then a man, identified by police as 32-year-old Chandler Grillone, approaches the officer's car. Grillone can be seen and heard confronting, challenging, and attacking the officer.

Watch: (Content Advisory) Body-worn camera footage released by Salt Lake City Police

Salt Lake City Police release body camera footage of fatal shooting involving officer

During the incident, the officer gave Grillone multiple commands to stop before Grillone began pointing and advancing toward the occupied police car. The person in the police vehicle was a community member who was on a ride-along with the officer. The officer would fire his weapon at Grillone.

Salt Lake City Police say they recovered a weapon from Grillone on the scene but claim due to an ongoing investigation they aren't able to provide details about what weapon he allegedly had. Grillone would die at a hospital.

The officer was injured in the encounter but the injury is considered non-life threatening.

“This was a very quickly unfolding situation and I am incredibly relieved that our officer wasn’t injured more severely,” said Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown. “While the investigation is still ongoing, what I can say is that this certainly was a dangerous situation that resulted an injury to our officer and that posed a serious and imminent threat to his life and potentially the lives of others."