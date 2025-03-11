Salt Lake City refugee agencies need support as funding cuts dig deep

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah refugee service agencies are asking for support as they continue to deal with the impacts of President Donald Trump’s freeze on refugee resettlement funding.

Khalid Al Hachami, the case management supervisor for Catholic Community Services Utah, shared how the freeze impacts several of the organization's clients.

“Emotionally, mentally for them, kind of hard for them," said Al Hachami.

No funding for resettlement agencies is leaving some refugee families who came to the U.S. in a difficult situation.

The frozen funds support refugee families for their first three months in the country, from rent, utilities, food, housing, transportation, and enrolling children in school.

“If you had to leave your country, you were brought to a new place, where you didn’t speak the language and then you were told there’s no support system or services available for you,” said Amanda Nelson, the Program Director for Utah Valley Refugees.

Nelson has been working with refugees for four years and said their concerns about funding are at an all-time high.

"They’re pretty scared," Nelson said. "And it’s already hard enough to come into a new country. So, right now they’re at the risk of being homeless because we don’t have the funds to cover their rent."

Catholic Community Services does not know when their reception and replacement program will be up and running again. Utah Valley Refugees explained how they're doing everything they can to serve their clients in the state.

“They’ve come to the United States and then been told, 'I’m sorry, we don’t have any way to pay for your rent and we don’t have case managers who are able to be in office to help you get your kids enrolled in school or to teach you how to ride the bus,'” said Nelson.

“We need support from our community, more than ever before," said Al Hachami.

Catholic Community Services is asking for volunteers and donations.

“I think, more than ever, we need our communities' support since we no longer have the support from the executive branch for this crucial program,” said Nelson.

Utah Valley Refugees is also looking for people to get involved.

Other organizations looking for help include Utah Refugee Connection, Utah Refugee Workforce Services, and Utah Refugee Welcome Collective.