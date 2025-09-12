Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Salt Lake Community College postpones speakers through September following Kirk shooting

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake Community College has postponed all its outside speaker engagements through the end of the month in the aftermath of the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk on the campus of Utah Valley University.

The school said its decision, shared in an email Friday, was a precautionary measure to ensure proper safety measures are in place for events featuring outside speakers. The decision does not apply to lecturers in a classroom setting.

"Even with this pause, SLCC is committed to remaining a place where all are welcome and all viewpoints can be shared and considered through civil discourse," the school said. "We believe that college is a place where students encounter new ideas, listen to different perspectives, and develop their own views through dialogue, research, and critical thinking."

Kirk was shot on Wednesday while speaking in front of thousands inside a Utah Valley University courtyard. The alleged suspect, Tyler Robinson, was arrested overnight following a massive manhunt across the state.

