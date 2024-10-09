Salt Lake County Council formally promises to preserve Abravanel Hall

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake County Council unanimously passed a resolution Tuesday, which was an important milestone to help preserve the iconic Abravanel Hall.

"It’s just a great day to celebrate, and it’s not over either, there's some tough decisions to be made down the road,” said Councilman Jim Bradley.

A special Salt Lake County Council meeting on Tuesday evening featured a live performance by a string quartet from the Utah Symphony. During the vote, council members and County Mayor Jenny Wilson chimed in about making sure Abravanel Hall remains for years to come.

"I’ve just always had a love for the symphony,” said Councilman David Alvord, who led the preservation effort alongside Bradley. “I’ve gone to the Utah Symphony as a young boy, and it was such an honor to be part of preserving Abravanel Hall."

"It’s great to have one more affirmation that the concert hall will remain. It is our home, it's where we primarily serve this audience and have for 45 years,” said Steve Brosvik, the president and CEO of the Utah Symphony Utah Opera.

This is amid all the changes coming to downtown Salt Lake City with the creation of a sports, entertainment, culture and convention district with the Smith Entertainment Group.

"It helped us re-establish our commitment and the hall,” Alvord said. “And when something gets under threat, it makes you recall why you loved it in the first place, so I think it’s been a wonderful outpouring by the public."

Now that Salt Lake County Council has formally said they intend to preserve Abravanel Hall, where does the money come from to do that? Renovations come with a price tag of over $200 million.

"I think the first step is to ascertain what really needs to happen — what’s nice to happen versus what is more of a luxury. And once that’s determined, we can discuss funding mechanisms,” said Alvord.

One of the most immediate concerns is trying to make the hall more ADA-compliant.

"We are seeing more and more that the building can be difficult for people who have mobility issues, and we really want this building to be as welcoming as possible,” said Brosvik.

They hope more people get to experience the magic of Abravanel Hall.