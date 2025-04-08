Salt Lake police searching for people who allegedly threatened security guard at apartment complex

MILLCREEK, Utah — Police in Salt Lake City are now searching for a group of individuals who, police say, threatened a security guard at an apartment building with a gun. The incident happened just before 10:00 p.m. on Monday.

Unified Police Department tells FOX 13 News that a security guard at the under construction apartments at 1285 East Villa Vis Avenue called them saying that they were approached by 6 to 8 people. During the interaction, one of the people allegedly pulled a gun on the security guard.

Multiple agencies responded to the area and searched the large complex. Police say the apartments consist of 2 large buildings that are 6-7 floors each. Detectives will continue to be at the scene throughout Tuesday, canvassing for any clues or tips.

The security guard involved in the incident wasn't injured, and police say the suspects are still outstanding at this time.

FOX 13 News is in contact with officials and will update this article when we learn more.