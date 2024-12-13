Santaquin woman thankful for pardon by President Biden administration

SANTAQUIN, Utah — One of the 39 people pardoned by President Joe Biden’s administration is a woman who lives in Santaquin, Utah and has turned her life around.

Stevoni Doyle is a wife, mother and grandmother who also faster animals and volunteers.

"I'm a therapist with Wasatch Behavioral Health, with the jail transition program,” said Doyle.

"If you would have asked me 20 years ago if I would be here today, I never would have imagined that,” said Doyle.

She has come a long way.

"In 2000, I was introduced to meth, and I instantly become addicted,” explained Doyle. “It was the one thing that I felt like just completed me. Within a year, I lost custody of my 4 kids to DCFS and I had racked up a bunch of charges."

She served time at the Utah State Prison and then at a federal prison in Arizona. There, she decided to make some changes.

"I started to take accountability for my actions and realized that I didn’t want to live this lifestyle," she said.

Doyle started helping people who were struggling with substance abuse and even went back to school to study social work.

"I never thought I would graduate college, let alone get a master’s degree,” Doyle said.

On Wednesday, she got a special phone call and was pardoned by President Biden.

"I was like, no way, I can’t believe this is happening.” She said. "I won’t have to explain myself all the time. Even though I don’t have a problem sharing it, it’s part of my story, it’s part of who I am, it’s still nice to not have to do that."