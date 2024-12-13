Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsNORTHERN UTAH

Actions

Santaquin woman thankful for pardon by President Biden administration

Posted

SANTAQUIN, Utah — One of the 39 people pardoned by President Joe Biden’s administration is a woman who lives in Santaquin, Utah and has turned her life around.

Stevoni Doyle is a wife, mother and grandmother who also faster animals and volunteers.

"I'm a therapist with Wasatch Behavioral Health, with the jail transition program,” said Doyle.

"If you would have asked me 20 years ago if I would be here today, I never would have imagined that,” said Doyle.

She has come a long way.

"In 2000, I was introduced to meth, and I instantly become addicted,” explained Doyle. “It was the one thing that I felt like just completed me. Within a year, I lost custody of my 4 kids to DCFS and I had racked up a bunch of charges."

She served time at the Utah State Prison and then at a federal prison in Arizona. There, she decided to make some changes.

"I started to take accountability for my actions and realized that I didn’t want to live this lifestyle," she said.

Doyle started helping people who were struggling with substance abuse and even went back to school to study social work.

"I never thought I would graduate college, let alone get a master’s degree,” Doyle said.

On Wednesday, she got a special phone call and was pardoned by President Biden.

"I was like, no way, I can’t believe this is happening.” She said. "I won’t have to explain myself all the time. Even though I don’t have a problem sharing it, it’s part of my story, it’s part of who I am, it’s still nice to not have to do that."

Recent Northern Utah Stories

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere