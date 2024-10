DRAPER, Utah — A school bus driver with the Canyons School District was injured Tuesday after a crash involving another vehicle in Draper.

Four students on board the bus at the time of the accident were not injured.

According to police, the eastbound bus had the green light at the intersection of 11400 South and 700 East, when it was struck by the car heading northbound.

The bus driver suffered minor injuries to her leg and was transported to the hospital.