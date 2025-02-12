Schools in Taylorsville, West Valley locked down due to nearby police activity

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Parents of students at several schools on the west side of the Salt Lake Valley are being told to not come as the buildings will be locked.

The Granite School District announced shortly before noon that the following schools would be under "secure protocol" for "police activity in the area":

Taylorsville Elementary

Fremont Elementary

Granger Elementary

Vista Elementary

Plymouth Elementary

Eisenhower Jr High

West Lake Jr High STEM

Granger High School

Taylorsville High School

The protocol means the exterior doors will be locked, but things will proceed as normal inside the schools.

"Parents, please do not come to the school as they are not able to let you in the building. We will update you as soon as possible," the notice read.

A district spokesperson told FOX 13 News that the police activity is in an area near these schools, but not directly involving any of them. The protocol was enacted as a precaution.

