Schools in Taylorsville, West Valley locked down due to nearby police activity

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Parents of students at several schools on the west side of the Salt Lake Valley are being told to not come as the buildings will be locked.
The Granite School District announced shortly before noon that the following schools would be under "secure protocol" for "police activity in the area":
- Taylorsville Elementary
- Fremont Elementary
- Granger Elementary
- Vista Elementary
- Plymouth Elementary
- Eisenhower Jr High
- West Lake Jr High STEM
- Granger High School
- Taylorsville High School
The protocol means the exterior doors will be locked, but things will proceed as normal inside the schools.
"Parents, please do not come to the school as they are not able to let you in the building. We will update you as soon as possible," the notice read.
A district spokesperson told FOX 13 News that the police activity is in an area near these schools, but not directly involving any of them. The protocol was enacted as a precaution.
