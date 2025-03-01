Search and rescue crews call off search for reported plane crash near Farmington Canyon

FARMINGTON, Utah — Search and rescue crews have called off the search for a reported plane crash near Farmington Canyon until Saturday morning.

At 6:10 p.m. officials received multiple calls of a single-engine plane seen crashing into the mountainside just above Francis Peak.

Search and rescue crews responded with a Department of Public Safety helicopter, but were unable to substantiate the reports at this time.

"We will we will return back up here at 7:30 in the morning right when the sun comes up to try and resume those operations and see if we can find anything," said Davis County Sheriff's Office Sergeant Christopher Pope.

The Farmington Canyon was closed during search operations. Since no evidence of a crash was found, the search will be called off until the morning.

