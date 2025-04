GRANTSVILLE, Utah — A search and rescue operation is underway at Grantsville Reservoir in Tooele County after a boat reportedly sank on Friday.

The Tooele County Sheriff's Office said its search and rescue team was at the reservoir to assist in the rescue of an unknown number of people on the boat.

Grantsville Reservoir is approximately 20 acres and goes to a depth of 30-40 feet.

