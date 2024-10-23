Search underway for missing Davis County hiker

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — Multiple agencies are currently searching for an overdue hiker in Davis County who has not been seen or heard from since Tuesday evening.

Wes Whitnah was last reported to be between Thurston Peak and the Fernwood Recreation Site. The Davis County Sheriff's Office said the 64-year-old phoned his spouse at approximately 7 p.m. Tuesday to say that he had hiked farther than he anticipated but was on his way back.

The communication with his spouse was the last time Whitnah was heard from.

The Davis County Sheriff's Search and Rescue team is working with the Layton City Police Department and the Utah Department of Public Safety in a search for Whitnah, who was wearing jeans, boots, a plaid shirt and a blue Columbia jacket.