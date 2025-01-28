Minor pulled from water after falling into icy pond in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah — Search and rescue teams found a child who fell through the ice while fishing at a pond in Ogden and was in the water for over two hours.

Ogden Police said around 4:30 p.m., two "juveniles" of undisclosed age fell through the ice at Glassmann Pond. One of them was rescued and taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Shortly after this report was published, FOX 13 News learned that rescuers had found the second victim, and they were taken to the hospital. Their condition is not yet known.

Ogden Police Lt. John Cox said the search and rescue crew consists of members of the Ogden Fire Department, Weber County Sheriff's Office, and Washington Terrace Police Department.

"We're still optimistic," Cox said, adding a reminder to the public to be extra careful around bodies of water in the wintertime.