Security video shows moments leading up to fatal road rage shooting at Jordanelle State Park

HEBER CITY, Utah — Security video obtained by FOX 13 News shows the final moments that led up to a fatal road rage near Jordanelle State Park that left one man dead in September.

Watching the footage of Greg DeBoer shooting and killing Sue Ann Kern’s fiancé, Patrick Hayes, filled Kern with more frustration than she’s felt since the incident.

“This guy tried to hit him twice with his truck, and then rolls down his window to shoot him, and then he's claiming self-defense,” said Kern. “It just, it doesn't seem fair to me.”

DeBoer was arrested for allegedly trying to hide the gun used in the shooting but was released on a $20,000 bail after spending three nights in jail. He appeared Wednesday during a short preliminary hearing at the Wasatch County Courthouse.

Raw security video below shows confrontation outside state park:

Jordanelle Surveillance Video

“If he is so afraid for his life, why did he follow Patrick?,” asked Kern. “Why did he not just turn around and leave if he is so afraid? And the law will not address that.”

Kern and her daughter, Sam, believe Hayes having a pocket knife and a plastic baton, and yelling profanities, did not justify DeBoer shooting and killing him.

“It is not acceptable to shoot someone and leave them on the side of the road to die alone,” said Sam.

The women still don't understand why DeBoer shot and killed Hayes.

“I just wish that sometimes I could sit down with Greg and say, ‘That night, did you think you were going to take my stepdad away from me,'" Sam shared, "'and would you have done it if you knew?’”

DeBoer’s next court appearance is set for February 19.