PAYSON, Utah — Traffic was delayed early Wednesday after a semi truck crash on Interstate 15 near Payson that resulted in minor injuries.

The Utah Highway Patrol said the truck crashed while heading northbound at milepost 251. It's not yet known what caused the accident.

Debris from the crash caused damage to a passenger car traveling through the area.

One lane of I-15 was closed as crews worked to clear the scene by approximately 10:30 a.m.