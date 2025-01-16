'She was so sweet;' Sister shares memories of woman allegedly killed by boyfriend

SALT LAKE CITY — Days after a man was charged with the aggravated murder of Summer Roney, whose body was found outside a Bluffdale convenience store on Dec. 31, her sister is sharing what has been on her heart and mind since Summer's death.

“Summer loved nature, it’s funny, it feels like she’s all around,” said Michelle Tischner.

Michelle Tischner isn't sure how to go on without her little sister.

“She really connected with music, so she would send me just songs all the time," Tischner shared. "I found a song last night and I realized, 'Oh, Summer would love this.'

“It’s just gonna be hard to get used to life without Summer.”

Roney is being remembered as a daredevil, her sister said, someone who always carried her Spider-Man backpack everywhere, and cherished the little things in life.

"Everything…everything," Tischner replied when asked what she'd miss most about Summer. "She was so sweet. On anyone’s birthday, she remembered everybody’s birthday. Singing, dancing, silly, everything. You know?”

Jacob Holt Johnson appeared in court on Wednesday on the four felony charges against him. Roney and Johnson were involved in an on-again, off-again romantic relationship.

Johnson was arrested after police found Summer’s body in a cardboard box in the back of his truck outside of 7-Eleven in Bluffdale.

“What [Johnson] did to her was the most heinous, evil, there’s not even a word for it," said Tischner. "That he would torture this girl. she’s like a little girl, you know? 4-foot-11, 99 pounds vulnerable girl.”

Tischner shared how Summer dealt with learning disabilities and separate trauma she experienced at birth.

“This is what’s been so hard for me," she admitted. "It’s like, ‘Oh, some 30-year-old.' No, [Johnson] knew of her vulnerabilities. This is absolutely heinous and disgusting.

“I want justice for Summer.”