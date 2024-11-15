Shelter-in-place order at Salt Lake City elementary school

SALT LAKE CITY — Those inside Liberty Elementary School in Salt Lake City have been ordered to shelter in place due to police activity in the area.

The Salt Lake City Police Department said its officers were near the school to investigate a robbery report. As of 5 p.m., it is still not known if an actual crime has occurred.

Because of the police presence, the Salt Lake City School District put the school under a shelter-in-place order out of precaution.

