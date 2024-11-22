Shelter-in-place ordered for Kaysville residents

KAYSVILLE, Utah — A shelter-in-place order has been issued for parts of Kaysville on Thursday, although there is no immediate threat.

The Kaysville Police Department said it had received information about someone with outstanding warrants located near Lincolnshire Way and Crestmont Way.

In a release, police said efforts to make contact with the person have been unsuccessful.

People are being told to avoid the area until the situation is resolved. The shelter-in-place has been issued only as a precautionary measure and there is no immediate threat to the public.