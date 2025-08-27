Idaho man pleads guilty to Provo Missionary Training Center shooting in 2020

PROVO, Utah — A man has pleaded guilty to shooting at a security guard outside the Provo Missionary Training Center five years ago.

The shooting happened early on the morning of Aug. 3, 2020. The suspect drove up to the entrance of the MTC, exited his vehicle and fired gunshots at a security officer seated in a traffic booth. The shots missed the guard, but the guard was injured by the shattered glass.

The suspect was later identified as 27-year-old Dallin William Litster. Officials said he was enrolled at Utah Valley University in the Fall 2020 semester. After that, he moved to Georgia, and then Idaho. In May 2024, he was reportedly arrested for a separate offense in Twin Falls, Idaho. While being transported, a deputy said Litster said something about "shooting at the MTC." The sheriff's office then contacted Provo Police to give them the lead.

Earlier this year, Litster was charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, nine counts o felony discharge of a firearm, and criminal mischief.

The Provo Police Department said Litster pleaded guilty on Tuesday to attempted murder and five counts of felony discharge of a firearm. He will be sentenced on Oct. 7.