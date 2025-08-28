Utahn catholic school principal recounts Minneapolis school shooting

SALT LAKE CITY — The end-of-school announcements at Judge Memorial Catholic High School were different than usual on Wednesday afternoon.

Over the loud system, students listened to Principal Patrick Lambert.

“As many of you already have likely heard, there was a tragic school shooting at a Catholic School outside of Minneapolis, Minnesota today,” Lambert started off.

Although he was at a loss for words, he said a prayer for the school. The shooting at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis left two children dead and 17 people injured.

“I think we’re all shocked by hearing the news that there is this level of violence that can be inflicted on students, that can be inflicted on students,” Lambert said. "It’s just unimaginable."

Since 2019, Nancy Halden with the Gun Violence Prevention Center of Utah said gun violence has been on the rise.

“They were praying and a number of the religious people who spoke out about this said we need to start praying with our feet and that means speaking out to your lawmakers and saying, this is unacceptable,” Halden said.

Through the halls and into the chapel, Principal Lambert wanted to remind his students that this is a safe space.

“I think that means there’s a call to action for all of us to fill those sacred spaces, to fill those spaces that have been so safe for so many years. That’s our space and we’re not willing to give that away,” Lambert said. "I think we can strengthen each other by knowing that that support does nothing but grow during this devastation.”

Although he’s feeling anger, pain, and grief he said it’s important to continue to show their students love and support.