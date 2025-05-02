Skier slides 800 feet down mountain, forcing rescue up Little Cottonwood Canyon

LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah — A man who had set out to ski on the south face of Mount Superior was rescued Friday after losing his footing and sliding an estimated 800 feet.

The man was with two others from out of town who set out on the mountain in Little Cottonwood Canyon in the morning. They had taken off their skis and put on hiking boots when the incident occurred, sending the man sliding out of control.

Salt Lake County Search and Rescue was called in and put the man on a sled before lowering him down the mountain on ropes and transporting him to the hospital.

Falling ice seriously injures Bridal Veil Falls visitor:

Falling ice seriously injures Bridal Veil Falls visitor

"He was alert, some lacerations and some bruises — no broken bones that we could tell," said Ryan Clerico, Vice Commander of Salt Lake County Search and Rescue. "His helmet did save his life.

"His helmet was pretty badly damaged in the slide and fall."

A LifeFlight helicopter was used to hoist one of the other skiers off the mountain after he felt uncomfortable skiing down on his own. The third man was able to ski out on his own.

Clerico said the incident is a warning that spring skiing can be dangerous and recommends those who try it to carry an ice axe that can come in handy to help stop anyone who has slipped in the snow.