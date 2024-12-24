Skiers hoping for white Christmas in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — It’s Gordon and Micaela Stein’s first time visiting Park City during the holidays.

“It's early season,” said Gordon. “We're usually coming in February, early March, so it's usually like, peak, we got tons of base. Right now, yeah, a little different.”

Skiers and riders, like Ella Greenfield and Kaitlin Motto, are making the most of the limited open terrain.

“Snow is pretty great. It's pretty powdery,” said Greenfield. “Looking good so far.”

“Yesterday I skied all day,” said Motto. “It was pretty, like, not great snow, but I mean, couple runs were pretty good, and then today, I've been feeling like it's a lot better on the board.”

Even if you're not a skier or snowboarder, you can still get in on Park City Mountain’s holiday joy, communications manager Emily McDonald said.

“Christmas Eve, our ski and ride school instructors will do a great torchlight parade down to the ski beach at Canyons Village this year,” she said. “And I heard there's a rumor that Santa will come at the end of the parade.”

Park City Mountain’s teams are working hard to open more trails, but they need some help from Mother Nature, McDonald said.

“This year, we invested in some snow-making capabilities over at Canyons Village that's enabled us to open more terrain, even though the weather isn't cooperating exactly,” she said.

These visitors are just happy to have some snow to slide on during the holidays.

“We just really like the environment here,” said Motto. “We really like Park City, and it's just a fun place to hang out.”