Smith Entertainment Group announces plans to build 6,000-seat venue in downtown Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — The Smith Entertainment Group is planning to build a new venue for concerts and other events in downtown Salt Lake City as part of its "entertainment district."

SEG, which owns the Utah Jazz and Utah Mammoth, announced Tuesday that it is partnering with Live Nation Entertainment to build the facility. They expect it to hold 6,000 seats, and they say it will host around 200 events each year — including 100 concerts.



Further details such as when it will be built and the exact location were not immediately given, but he announcement said it will be built in the area between the Delta Center and the Salt Palace Convention Center.

Earlier this year, Salt Lake County approved the sale of a large parcel of the Salt Palace Convention Center to SEG for $55.4 million.

SEG said the Delta Center will continue to host larger capacity concerts of up to 19,000 attendees.