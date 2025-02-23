Snowmobilers rescued after getting caught in Wasatch County avalanche

WASATCH COUNTY, Utab — Two snowmobilers needed to be rescued after getting caught in an avalanche in northern Utah on Saturday.

Wasatch County Search and Rescue teams were first alerted to an incident involving the men just before noon in the Snake Creek area just west of Midway.

One of the men suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to a local hospital. His condition is not known.

Officials had warned of the increased danger of avalanches in recent days due to weather conditions and heavy snowfall in the northern mountains and Wasatch Back.

Four people have died in Utah avalanches during the current season.