Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsNORTHERN UTAH

Actions

Snowmobilers rescued after getting caught in Wasatch County avalanche

Avalanche Rescue
Wasatch County Search and Rescue
Avalanche Rescue
Posted

WASATCH COUNTY, Utab — Two snowmobilers needed to be rescued after getting caught in an avalanche in northern Utah on Saturday.

Wasatch County Search and Rescue teams were first alerted to an incident involving the men just before noon in the Snake Creek area just west of Midway.

Avalanche Rescue

One of the men suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to a local hospital. His condition is not known.

Officials had warned of the increased danger of avalanches in recent days due to weather conditions and heavy snowfall in the northern mountains and Wasatch Back.

Avalanche Rescue

Four people have died in Utah avalanches during the current season.

Recent Northern Utah Stories

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere