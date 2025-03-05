Some 911 services down in Cache County after line cut

OGDEN, Utah — Officials warn that 911 services in the Cache County area may be unavailable after a telecommunications line was cut in Ogden on Wednesday afternoon.

The 911 dispatch center reported the issue just after 12:30 p.m., sharing that some services in Cache County would be disrupted. Only landline users are currently affected by the outage, not cell phone or Voice over Internet Protocol users.

Those who reach out to 911 and are not connected should call the secondary line at 435-753-7555.

Dispatch said there is no timeframe for services to be restored, adding, "now would be a great time to check on friends, family and neighbors."

The outage comes on the same day that classes were canceled at several Weber School District Schools after an on-site contractor mistakenly bored through multiple communication conduits.