South Asian SLC grocery store feeling impacts of tariffs, rising shipping costs

SALT LAKE CITY — As various industries are grappling with the impacts of tariffs and rising costs, all of us are feeling the pinch. That goes for grocery stores too that have to import most of their products, like South Asian stores and restaurants.

When you walk into Qaderi Sweetz N Spicez in Salt Lake City, it feels like going to a land far, far away.

"And you smell that smell and you’re like, wow, this is bringing me back home, being out in the streets and markets or streets of Pakistan or streets of India,” said Yousuf Khanani, who owns the store.

He has been in the South Asian grocery business for 30 years, lining his shelf with oils, spices, rice, frozen food, fresh produce and more.

"Just one of those things I wanted to keep close to my culture and keep the background and know the local community and so forth,” explained Khanani.

He wants to help teach people about where he comes from. But, Khanani’s mission faces some financial challenges.

"Every time I look at the news, I think, wow, what’s going to be next, but the difficult thing is the variety of products that’s not coming in that should be coming in. And if it does come in, the costs go up,” said Khanani.

Prices are going up because of tariffs, shipping costs on the rise, pandemic supply chain issues, and just everything costing more. Things have already started to become more expensive and could increase by up to 30 to 4 percent.

"Rice has already gone up from $15.99 to $17.99, up to $19.99, $25.99 and so forth,” said Khanani, walking through the aisles of the store.

Tariffs are not the only reason for prices rising, but are not helping stores that have to import items you can't get here. Khanani has tried absorbing some of those costs, but does not know how much longer he will be able to do that.

"So it’s just getting more people to come in and purchase,” said Khanani. “But if down the road, prices are going to have to be increased to continue.”

He hopes to do the best he can for his customers.

"The reality of it is you've got to be thankful for what and just continue on."