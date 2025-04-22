South Jordan firefighter dies on duty

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — A member of the South Jordan Fire Department passed away while on duty Monday afternoon.

The department said the firefighter was found unresponsive in his room at Station 61, located near 10700 S. Redwood Road, shortly after 2 p.m. His fellow crew members attempted lifesaving measures and called for help from nearby stations.

He was taken to the Jordan Valley Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

His name is not yet being released.

"The City of South Jordan and the South Jordan Fire Department extend their deepest condolences to the firefighter’s family, colleagues, and loved ones," the announcement read.

The cause of his death is not yet known.