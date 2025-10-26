Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
South Salt Lake Police looking for teen boys who ran away from youth center

Image (12).jpg
South Salt Lake Police
(Left to right) Jaxon Brownett, Weston Tyson, Kasen Sorensen
Image (12).jpg
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — Police are looking for three teenage boys who they say ran away from a group home on Sunday.

South Salt Lake Police said 14-year-old Jaxon Brownett, 16-year-old Weston Tyson, and 15-year-old Kasen Sorensen left the Salt Lake County Youth Services center at 177 W. Price Avenue around 1 p.m.

They said Brownett is 5 feet tall, 88 pounds, has blue eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a brown sweatshirt, black sweatpants and black tennis shoes.

Tyson is 6 feet tall, 200 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black leather Broncos jacket, forest green sweatpants, and gray and orange Nike shoes.

Sorensen is 5'8", 152 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a dark blue hoodie, black sweatpants, and gray and orange tennis shoes with orange.

Anyone with information about the boys' whereabouts is asked to call 801-840-4000 and refer to case number LK2025-31967.

