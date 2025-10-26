South Salt Lake Police looking for teen boys who ran away from youth center

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — Police are looking for three teenage boys who they say ran away from a group home on Sunday.

South Salt Lake Police said 14-year-old Jaxon Brownett, 16-year-old Weston Tyson, and 15-year-old Kasen Sorensen left the Salt Lake County Youth Services center at 177 W. Price Avenue around 1 p.m.

They said Brownett is 5 feet tall, 88 pounds, has blue eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a brown sweatshirt, black sweatpants and black tennis shoes.

Tyson is 6 feet tall, 200 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black leather Broncos jacket, forest green sweatpants, and gray and orange Nike shoes.

Sorensen is 5'8", 152 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a dark blue hoodie, black sweatpants, and gray and orange tennis shoes with orange.

Anyone with information about the boys' whereabouts is asked to call 801-840-4000 and refer to case number LK2025-31967.