Meet 'Wizard Ten,' the bearded street character who’s become part of Salt Lake culture

SALT LAKE CITY — There's a wizard who roams the streets and parks of the Salt Lake Valley.

He cuts a mysterious character, but if you’ve lived in and around Salt Lake City, you’ve likely encountered or heard of him. On Friday night, a meetup was organized with "Wizard Ten," giving many their first chance to see the wizard.

“Especially at like Liberty Park and Sugar House Park, you’ll see him around. He’s everywhere,” said Charles Ray, who’s a life-long Salt Laker.

Every realm has its legends, and in Salt Lake, tales of Wizard Ten have been shared for years.

“I think he’s really just a part of Salt Lake culture,” Ray said. “If you live here, you know about the wizard.”

Followers describe him as a seemingly wise man with a white beard, a long staff and necklaces that hang from it. He sells these wares to passing travelers, and despite those interactions, there’s so much mystique around the man’s origins.

So those who knew of him lined up by the hundreds at 9th and 9th, some dressed in their own capes or cloaks, for their chance to be in his presence.

“First thing I asked him was what his story was… and he said ‘I don’t have a book out,’” said Abraham Park, who lives in Midvale.

His necklaces were a hit, selling for anywhere from $20 to $60 apiece.

While many of his secrets will stay hidden, those who came got a peek behind the curtain.

“He said, 'My father lived here, my grandfather lived here,'” Park said. “[He said,] 'My father was a time traveler, actually. He was born in 2008 and died in 2008.' I was like, 'Wow, that’s quite the feat. Not a lot of people can claim that.'”

When we made it to the front of Wizard Ten’s line, he repeated that story.

When asked about his popularity, he remarked that he always thought of local celebrities being very minor, and he thought himself a "minor local" celebrity.

But given the turnout, maybe his magic and mystery hold some more power than he’s giving himself credit for.

For those interested in meeting him for themselves, he says he may return to 9th and 9th on future Friday evenings — perhaps even next Friday on Halloween night.