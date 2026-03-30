Southbound I-15 closed due to motorcycle crash at Point of the Mountain

LEHI, Utah — Drivers heading south from Salt Lake County into Utah County should expect major delays Sunday evening as a crash fully closed the freeway in one direction.

The Utah Department of Transportation reported the closure of all southbound I-15 lanes around 5:45 p.m. UDOT is advising southbound drivers to exit at 14600 South in Bluffdale.

Utah Highway Patrol said a motorcycle was traveling south and rear-ended a car. Witnesses said the motorcyclist was riding recklessly. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but not life-threatening, according to UHP.

Around 6:20 p.m., UHP troopers opened three lanes, and traffic started slowly moving again toward the front of the backup.

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