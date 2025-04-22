Southbound I-15 lanes reopen following semi-truck hitting concrete barriers

KAYSVILLE, Utah — Two lanes of southbound Interstate 15 in Kaysville were closed for a couple hours as Utah Highway Patrol attempted to clear a crash involving a semi truck that happened on the highway Tuesday morning.

The closure is occurring near the intersection of Park Lane and I-15. According to Utah Highway Patrol, a blue Infiniti cut off a semi on the road, causing it to lose control and hit the barriers.

There is no word if any injuries were caused by the crash. FOX 13 News is in contact with officials and will update when we learn more.