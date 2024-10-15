Spooky drums take the spotlight for Paranormal Percussion show in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — Drummers are in the spotlight at this one-of-a-kind Halloween performance. Paranormal Percussion is a local Halloween show that features only drums and percussion.

"I realized people in Utah really love Halloween and people love drumming so we kind of put the two together," said the show's founder, Matt Nickle.

Paranormal Percussion is put on by Warehouse 5 Drum Theatre. Nickles says the show is the perfect combination of spooky and family-friendly "Each year I come up with new arrangements of things," Nickle said. "I like playing the Ghostbusters theme, the Thriller theme, the funnest thing is playing on instruments that are a little unconventional like a coffin or a car."

"It's really just about a bunch of us drummers who have been drumming our whole life just getting out here and beating some drums and having a good time together," said Paranormal Percussions performer, Derek Julio.

Since the show started in 2019 people have traveled from all across the state to see their favorite Halloween songs come to life on the stage. Nickles and Julio say the audience feedback so far has been spooktacular.

"It just feels wonderful when we know they have had a really good time, a really good experience," Julio said. "It's meant to be spooky, it's meant to be a little fun, I think it's really funny, a lot of aspects of it," Julio said.

Warehouse 5 Drum Theatre hopes to continue making audiences smile and putting drummers in the spotlight by eventually putting on other seasonal shows.

"It's really fulfilling for me, the first year was really scary because I had these arrangements, but I didn't know if they would make sense live but once we put the show together it was really nice," Nickles said.

For show times, locations, and tickets you can click here.