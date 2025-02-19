Stadium of Fire fireworks investigation report to be released

PROVO, Utah — A report detailing the results of an investigation into a July 4 fireworks mishap that injured 18 people at last summer's Stadium of Fire event is set to be released Tuesday.

Provo Fire and Rescue is the agency that led the months-long investigation into what occurred at the popular holiday event.

Video shared immediately after the incident at LaVell Edwards Stadium on the BYU campus went viral, showing fireworks rocketing into the stadium and onto the field where performers were located.

Of the 18 people who were injured, six were transported to the hospital, with one suffering serious injuries.

Teen dancer below shares what happened after being struck by Stadium of Fire fireworks:

The owner of Stellar Fireworks, who put on the Stadium of Fire show, told FOX 13 News on Tuesday that he had yet to see the report but did offer a bit of insight on to what it may contain.

"Stellar Fireworks cooperated fully with the authorities for the investigation," said company owner Andy Nguyen. "We do know that the supplier (importer/wholesaler) issued a voluntary recall on the products citing quality and performance issues following the incident."