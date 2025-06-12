Staff evacuated after suspect enters Logan elementary school

LOGAN, Utah — Staff members at a Logan elementary school were evacuated Thursday after a man entered the building, with police originally having concerns that the suspect may have been armed.

With the current school year over, no children were inside Hillcrest Elementary School when police were called to the scene and formed a perimeter around the building. Only school custodial staff and administrative assistants were inside at the time and were evacuated.

Logan Police Chief Jeff Simmons said the man was acting "really strange" after he entered a mechanical room at the school.

A police tactical team and drones were eventually deployed, and nearby streets were closed off, before the unidentified man was taken into custody without incident 30-40 minutes later.

SWAT teams were also called out to the school, but the incident had ended before the teams arrived.

"We heard possibly that he was armed, and being that it's a public school, that obviously heightens it a bit for us," said Simmons.

Once in police custody, the man received medical attention at the school due to his possibly being under the influence of drugs.

The Cache County Sheriff's Office and Utah State University Police Department assisted during the school incident.