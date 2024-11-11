Strike up the band! American Fork High School students have eyes on nation's top prize

AMERICAN FORK, Utah — A long-running tradition of excellence in northern Utah continued this weekend, with students in the American Fork High School marching band now set to travel across the country to compete against the nation's best.

The band received a hero's welcome Sunday as rolled into town with a full police and fire escort, and dozens of parents and supporters gathered outside the school to help celebrate the group’s latest state championship.

"It’s real exciting," said drum major Jared Rajaratnam. "I’m just super proud of the band and all the hard work they put in this season. And yeah, couldn’t be more excited."

After winning state in St. George the band went to regionals the very next day.

"We made it through the semifinals and then the finals, we also won everything, even against bands outside of Utah," bragged string section leader Jayden Belnap.

While the latest titles are exciting, alto saxophone player Samuel Parker stressed that the hard work isn’t over as the band prepares for this weekend, but added the past weekend is one he’ll remember.

"Oh, it’s incredible. We get to have a lot of fun with the band and we get to perform 2, 3, 4 times and, best of all, we win!," he exclaimed.

Belnap believes it’s the positive attitudes of band members that set the group apart.

"I’ve never heard anyone be rude to each other," he said. "It’s just a great positive experience to be with everyone in this band."

For senior Ashley Dupais, her final performances with the band come with added emotions.

"It was really fun. It was my last time going down and so a lot of memories came up," she said.

Also a senior, melaphone section leader Sarah Georgeson can’t wait for what’s next.

"Just to see how far we can go and what we can do," she said.

The last time the band went to nationals in 2022, they finished in 13th place, just .07 away from making the finals. They're striving for the top 12 this year, which would be the first time the American Fork High School band has done that.

It's not just the kids who are giving it all this week. Band parent Brian Allen is donating his time to drive the instruments to Indiana.

"Oh, I just like helping the kids," Allen said. "It's a lot of fun. I got two daughters in the band so I go support them, but the kids are awesome. Hard workers."



Band director Orien Landis admitted it’s no easy feat to get 280 people to the nationals, but he says the band is ready.

"We start planning for Indianapolis in November of last year, so it literally takes an entire year," he said.

It also takes a lot of love and support from the band community.

"Just how many people show up to show their love and support for these kids and all their hard work throughout the year. It’s just like a community unlike any other I’ve ever been around," added Landis. "Thanks so much for everybody!"